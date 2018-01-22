1/4 A motorcycle bomb exploded in a market in Thailand’s southern Yala province on Monday, killing three people and wounding 22. AP A motorcycle bomb exploded in a market in Thailand’s southern Yala province on Monday, killing...

2/4 Police said the motorcycle was placed near a stall selling pork. The wounded were taken to the main hospital in Yala. Reuters Police said the motorcycle was placed near a stall selling pork. The wounded were taken to the...

3/4 The attacker had reportedly parked the bike with explosives nearby and bought goods at the market to blend in. The bomb exploded when he left the market area. Reuters The attacker had reportedly parked the bike with explosives nearby and bought goods at the market...