Mohanlal, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar honoured at 64th National Film Awards 2017

by FP Staff May, 04 2017 IST
Best Actor Award winner Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor exchange greetings behind Dadasaheb Phalke award winner K Vishwanath. PTI
Best Actress Award winner Surabhi CM, child actor Adish Praveen and Akshay Kumar. PTI
Special Mention Award winner Sonam Kapoor and Surabhi CM. PTI
President Pranab Mukherjee and MoS for I&B Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore present Special Jury Award to Malayalam actor Mohanlal. PTI
Pranab Mukherjee and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore present Best Supporting Actress Award to Zaira Wasim for Dangal. PTI
Pranab Mukherjee and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore present Best Actress Award to Surabhi CM. PTI
Pranab Mukherjee and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore present Best Hindi Film Award to Sonam Kapoor for Neerja. PTI
Sonam Kapoor greets Telugu filmmaker K Vishwanath as Surabhi CM looks on. PTI
President Pranab Mukherjee and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore present Best Child Actor Award to Adish Praveen for Kunju Daivam (Malayalam). PTI
Samajwadi Party splits? No one knows for sure until Mulayam chooses between brother and son
Nitish Kumar's Ministers Caught Renting Out Official Bungalows
The Black Prince: A new film brings the story of Punjab's last king, Maharaja Duleep Singh, to life
Marathwada droughts: Sinking wells and rising debts have left farmers helpless
Multiple credit cards can knock down your credit score — use them well
Baahubali 2 box office report: Rajamouli's epic is highest grossing Indian film with 800 cr worldwide
French presidential polls: Macron widens his lead over Le Pen, but a victory is still far away
IPL 2017: Axar Patel, Sandeep Sharma ensure Kings XI Punjab's win over RCB which keeps their season alive