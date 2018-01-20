1/7 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is scheduled to hold the Luitporiya Hindu Sammelan in Guwahati on Sunday in an attempt to bring the Sangh ideology closer to the people of the Northeast. Firstpost/Rishiraj Bhagawati Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is scheduled to hold the Luitporiya Hindu Sammelan in Guwahati on...

2/7 Preparations for the event have been underway for over two years. The event, according to RSS officials is to serve as a morale boost to the swayamsevaks working in remote areas. Firstpost/Rishiraj Bhagawati Preparations for the event have been underway for over two years. The event, according to RSS...

3/7 Women volunteers are seen at work on Saturday ahead of the event. About 35,000 swayamsevaks from across the Northeast are expected to attend the event. Firstpost/Rishiraj Bhagawati Women volunteers are seen at work on Saturday ahead of the event. About 35,000 swayamsevaks from...

4/7 Politicians, heads of village bodies, titular tribal kings and more than 10 chiefs of different satras of Assam will be among the dignitaries attending the rally. Firstpost/Rishiraj Bhagawati Politicians, heads of village bodies, titular tribal kings and more than 10 chiefs of different...

5/7 Decorations for the stage include wide-framed portraits of local subjects like the one-horned rhino and tea garden workers. Firstpost/Rishiraj Bhagawati Decorations for the stage include wide-framed portraits of local subjects like the one-horned...

6/7 The main attraction of the congregation, however, will be RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech, which will be about the objectives of the Sangh. Firstpost/Rishiraj Bhagawati The main attraction of the congregation, however, will be RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech, which...