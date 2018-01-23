1/8 US vice-president Mike Pence visited Jerusalem's Western Wall on Tuesday while Palestinians held a general strike after denouncing his fervently pro-Israel speech the previous day as "messianic". Pence looks at a book together with Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director General Mordechai Elias (Right) and Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch. AP US vice-president Mike Pence visited Jerusalem's Western Wall on Tuesday while Palestinians held...

2/8 The devout Christian's speech to the Israeli parliament on Monday laden with biblical references was praised by Israelis as perhaps the best they could ever hope for from a US administration, but Palestinians saw it as confirming some of their worst fears. Pence signs the guest book in Israel's parliament in Jerusalem. AP

3/8 A top Palestinian official called Pence's parliament speech "messianic" and a "gift to extremists", reiterating the view that the Trump White House is incapable of being an even-handed mediator in peace talks. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Pence. AP

4/8 Pence proudly reaffirmed US president Donald Trump's 6 December declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and pledged to move the embassy to the disputed city by the end of 2019. AP

5/8 On Tuesday, as he wrapped up his trip, Pence, who was boycotted by the Palestinians, visited one of the holiest sites in Judaism, the Western Wall. The site lies in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the sector the Palestinians want as the capital of their future state, and many Israelis are likely to interpret it as Pence further backing their claim over the entire city. AP

6/8 Pence also toured Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and met President Reuven Rivlin. AP

7/8 On Tuesday, a general strike was observed in the Palestinian territories, but there were expressions of resignation among some. A spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said the strike was a "message of rejection of the visit and the American position". AP