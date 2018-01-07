1/7 Yet another day where Australia dominated England and it looks like the hosts are in for another victory. England end Day 4 210 runs behind and having just six wickets in hand. AP Yet another day where Australia dominated England and it looks like the hosts are in for another...

2/7 The day started a positive note for the Australians as Mitchell and Shaun Marsh didn;t face much trouble against English attack. AP The day started a positive note for the Australians as Mitchell and Shaun Marsh didn;t face much...

3/7 Maintaining his good form, Shaun Marsh scored his second century in the series. Here he embraces his brother Mitchell after reaching the three-figure mark. AP Maintaining his good form, Shaun Marsh scored his second century in the series. Here he embraces...

4/7 Following on his brother's footsteps, Mitchell Marsh also scored his second hundred of the series. It was a dream come true for Marsh brothers as both shared a good partnership in the middle and helped their team to build a healthy lead. AP Following on his brother's footsteps, Mitchell Marsh also scored his second hundred of the...

5/7 Finally, Australia declared their innings after scoring 649 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Shaun Marsh scored 156 while Mitchell made 101. England were off to a terrible sart with Mitchell Starc dismissing Mark Stoneman for a duck. AP Finally, Australia declared their innings after scoring 649 runs for the loss of seven wickets....

6/7 The going got tough for England in their second innings as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Joe Root showed some resistance but he didn't get much support from others. AP The going got tough for England in their second innings as they kept losing wickets at regular...