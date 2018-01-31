1/4 Actor and social activist Mark Ruffalo speaks during the People's State of the Union event one day ahead of President Trump's State of The Union Speech to Congress, in Manhattan, New York. Reuters Actor and social activist Mark Ruffalo speaks during the People's State of the Union event one...

2/4 Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore had announced the news of the event on Twitter, encouraging his followers to come. Reuters Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore had announced the news of the event on Twitter, encouraging...

3/4 Rapper and actor Common speaks during the People's State of the Union event. Reuters Rapper and actor Common speaks during the People's State of the Union event. Reuters