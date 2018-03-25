1/5 Chanting 'Never Again', hundreds of thousands of young Americans rallied across the United States to demand tighter gun laws. They filled Pennsylvania Avenue during the "March for Our Lives" rally. AP Chanting 'Never Again', hundreds of thousands of young Americans rallied across the United States...

2/5 Protesters called on lawmakers and President Donald Trump to confront the issue. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with the Washington march spearheaded by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where over a dozen people were killed in February. AP Protesters called on lawmakers and President Donald Trump to confront the issue. Students and...

3/5 The main stage for the event in Washington was set up near the US Capitol and lawmakers were the target audience as speakers delivered warnings that the time has come for stricter gun laws. Large crowds also turned out for demonstrations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and other cities. AP The main stage for the event in Washington was set up near the US Capitol and lawmakers were the...

4/5 Organisers of the rallies want Congress to ban the sale of assault weapons like the one used in the Florida rampage and to tighten background checks for gun buyers. AP Organisers of the rallies want Congress to ban the sale of assault weapons like the one used in...