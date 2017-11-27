1/6
Manushi Chhillar was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai early in the morning on 27 November. Photo by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Chhillar also greeted other devotees. Photo by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The Miss World 2017 stepped out with her family. Photo by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Dressed in a light blue anarkali, Chhillar looked pretty as a picture. Photo by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The titleholder was crowned Femina Miss India on 25 June 2017. Photo by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
She also posed for photos with her fans and wellwishers. Photo by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
