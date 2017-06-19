Mali tourist resort attack: Gunmen storm into Bamako's Le Campement Kangaba; suspected jihadists killed

Police rescued people from the Le Campement Kangaba resort on 18 June, 2017 after four gunmen stormed into a resort in Dougourakoro, in the capital Bamako. Reuters
The United Nations sent armoured personnel vehicles along with an ambulance to the resort. A security official from a United Nations mission known as MINUSMA said that it was suspected to be a jihadi attack. AP
Smoke can be seen emanating from a fire near the swimming pool area of the Campement Kangaba resort in Bamako, Mali. AP
A sign board on the road shows Campement Kangaba resort. AP
All the four jihadists were killed by the police. French soldiers are seen at the site in the Le Campement Kangaba resort. Reuters