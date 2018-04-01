1/4 Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday in her first visit to her native country since she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman six years ago. She said in a brief speech at a ceremony at Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s office that she will continue to campaign for the education of girls. AP Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday in her first visit to her...

2/4 Abbasi praised Yousafzai for her sacrifices and her role in the promotion of girls' education. He said he was happy to welcome her home, where he said terrorism has been eliminated.

3/4 Yousafzai also attended a gathering at the army's Cadet College in Swat, where the Pakistani Taliban led by Mullah Fazlullah had taken over the scenic valley in 2007.