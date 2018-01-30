1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and many political leaders reached Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday. Image courtesy: Twitter/PIBIndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and many...

2/6 Kovind laid the wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi at Rajghat. The president remembering Mahatma Gandhi said, "We gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our independence." Image courtesy: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

3/6 Modi paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Modi said, "We bow to all those martyrs who have sacrificed themselves in service of our nation. We will always remember their courage as well as dedication towards the nation. Reuters

4/6 The prime minister also attended an all religion prayer meeting to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. PTI

5/6 Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi. In a Twitter post, Naidu said, "He was a true apostle of peace and non-violence. His life and message must continue to inspire every Indian." Image courtesy: Twitter/PIBIndia