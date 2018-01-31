1/5 The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show on Wednesday as much of the world is getting to see not only a blue moon and a supermoon, but also a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. Reuters The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show on Wednesday as much of the world is getting to see not...

2/5 Hawaii and Alaska have the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western US should have good viewing, too, along with Russia. However, only a partial eclipse was visible on the East Coast. AP Hawaii and Alaska have the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The...

3/5 The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happens to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total eclipse, known as a blood moon for its red tint, and it's a lunar showstopper. Reuters The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happens to be an...

4/5 The moon as seen in Legazpi city, Albay province around 340 kilometers southeast of Manila, Philippines. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won't happen again until 2037. AP The moon as seen in Legazpi city, Albay province around 340 kilometers southeast of Manila,...