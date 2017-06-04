London attacked again: Six victims killed, three suspects shot down by police

Police officers and emergency response vehicles gather on the street outside Borough Market on Sunday morning after a terror attack on London Bridge and the Borough area in London. Six people have been reportedly killed and three terror suspects shot dead by police following the attack on Saturday evening. AFP
Women stand at a police cordon set up in London on Sunday morning. Armed police opened fire during what they described as a "terrorist" attack in central London on Saturday after reports of stabbings and a van ploughing into pedestrians just days ahead of a general election. AFP
Armed police stand over what is believed to be a suspect shot at the scene of the terror attack outside Borough Market in central London on Saturday. The three assailants shot dead by the police after stabbing several people were wearing fake suicide vests, police said on Sunday. AFP
Police officers gather at the scene of the attack on Saturday. AFP
Armed police take position at the scene of the attack at London Bridge on Saturday. Police fired shots after reports of an incident reminiscent of a terror attack in March just five days ahead of the general elections, killing the three suspects. AFP
Police and members of the emergency services attend to victims. A total of six civilians are reported to have died in the attack. AFP
Members of the public, wrapped in emergency blankets leave the scene of the terror attack on London Bridge in central London Saturday. AFP