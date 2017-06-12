LGBT activists launch 'resist march' in California to protest Donald Trump's homophobic stance

by FP Staff Jun, 12 2017 IST
The Gay Pride Parade is celebrated every year in the US that also serves as demonstrations for legal rights such as same-sex marriage. Reuters
The Gay Pride Parade was replaced by a resist march on 11 June 2017 and was endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of LGBT Americans. AFP
The activists complained that although Trump campaigned as a potential ally of gays and lesbians, he has stocked administration with many foes of LGBT-rights advances. Reuters
For the LGBT community in the United States, gay pride parade is an emotional time as 12 June 2017 is the first anniversary of the mass shooting in an Orlando gay club, that killed 49 people. AFP
Among the activist leaders in Washington was Sarah Kate Ellis, president of GLAAD, which monitors media coverage of the LGBT community. AFP
Notably, two years ago, the White House was adorned in rainbow colours to commemorate the Supreme Court's ruling legalising same-sex marriage nationwide. AFP
This year, the White House is silent on the march and unlike every year since 2009, has not announced whether it will host a reception recognising June as LGBT Pride Month. Reuters
Gay rights activists said that Trump's refusal to issue an official White House statement on LGBT Pride Month is symptomatic of the White House's agenda for LGBT Americans. Reuters
