1/7 From left: Shahid Kapoor, Anita Dongre, Mira Rajput. Dongre said, "Songs of Summer is a collection that is very close to my heart. I am really excited to bring back the understated elegance of the 50s in the form of fluid silhouettes, light hand embroidery and exquisite floral details." From left: Shahid Kapoor, Anita Dongre, Mira Rajput. Dongre said, "Songs of Summer is a...

2/7 Looking sharp in a white handwoven malkha sherwani with intricate stitch line embroidery and mother of pearl logo buttons, Shahid Kapoor was flanked by his beautiful wife Mira Rajput who wore a statement white handwoven Benaras lehenga with pastel floral motifs, handwoven silk choli and silk organza dupatta with hand embroidered resham and gota patti work. Looking sharp in a white handwoven malkha sherwani with intricate stitch line embroidery and...

3/7 Recreating the magic of the 50s, Anita presented breezy midi skirts, jumpsuits, cool wrap tops, elegant long line jackets, trendy tunics and stylish cropped tops that shared the stage with classic lehengas and draped saris in light-weight handwoven silk, chanderi, mul and cotton in Benares. Recreating the magic of the 50s, Anita presented breezy midi skirts, jumpsuits, cool wrap tops,...

4/7 Light hand embroidery, zardosi and gota patti details juxtaposed with customised flower patterns bridged the fashion eras of traditional and contemporary together. Light hand embroidery, zardosi and gota patti details juxtaposed with customised flower patterns...

5/7 Printed bandis and kurtas, layered with trousers were also presented as part of the menswear look. The ensembles were complimented by stunning pieces from Anita Dongre Fine Jewellery, embroidered flat shoes and pretty floral tiaras. Printed bandis and kurtas, layered with trousers were also presented as part of the menswear...

6/7 Capturing its true essence, the collection combined muted tones of blush, sage, powder blue, yellow and pristine white with stunning floral, botanical and bird motifs. Capturing its true essence, the collection combined muted tones of blush, sage, powder blue,...