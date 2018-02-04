1/4 As designer Tarun Tahiliani presents his Spring Summer ‘18 collection Tarakini at the Lakmé Fashion Week, showstopper Kriti Sanon graces the runway. As designer Tarun Tahiliani presents his Spring Summer ‘18 collection Tarakini at the Lakmé...

Much like 'Tarakini' – meaning starry, the collection juxtaposes constellations, astronomy charts, and star clusters with Mughal-inspired floral and jewel motifs. It renders the essence of the galaxy in striking ombrés and fine embellishments.

Fusing the very best of India's rich heritage of embroidery, latticework and hand-painted detailing with digital textile printing lifted by sequins and crystals, the master couturier skillfully creates a unique amalgamation of eastern craft and western design.