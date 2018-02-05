1/4 The ‘nudes’ trend has taken the fashion runway by storm, and Lakmé’s take on this popular beauty trend was the inspiration for Anamika Khanna’s Grand Finale at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2018. The ‘nudes’ trend has taken the fashion runway by storm, and Lakmé’s take on this popular beauty...

2/4 Anamika Khanna is known for creating magic by blending Indian colors with global contours. She followed her vision, while translating Lakmé's beauty theme, to create a stunning fusion of traditional Indian aesthetics with edgy cuts.

3/4 Bringing Anamika's collection alive, Kareena Kapoor Khan, the face of Lakmé Absolute, was seen in an all new avatar as she donned experimental street style like never before.