1/4
Aditi Rao Hydari looked ethereal as she walked the ramp for Payal Singhal's dreamy collection at Lakmé Fashion Week
2/4
Singha's rich collection packed on Kasav, Mukaish, Fardi, zardosi and filigree work
3/4
The lehengas, sarees, pants and jackets had inspirations of Islamic art from Turkey, Morocco, Persia, Mughal India, Iran and Afghanistan
4/4
Payal Singhal takes the final bow after displaying a stunning collection
