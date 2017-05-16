Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing at ICJ: Court reserves order on India's plea against Indian national's death sentence

India has taken up the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian naval officer sentenced to death in Pakistan on espionage charges, in International Court of Justice (ICJ). Working as a businessman in Chahbhar, Iran; Jadhav was arrested on 3 March 2016 in Baluchistan and sentenced to death on 10 April 2017. AP
India has accused Pakistan of not following the Vienna Convention on consular access and has demanded immediate suspension of Jadhav's death sentence. Pakistan has repeatedly denied India's request for consular access to Jadhav 16 times. AP
India has argued that it fears that Pakistan may execute Kulbhushan even before ICJ delivers its verdict. Pakistan has rejected India's arguments stating that Article 36 of the Vienna Convention does not extends to spies and accused India of using ICJ only for 'political theatre'. AP
There has been widespread protests throughout the country against the death sentence given to Jadhav. India has already warned Pakistan of dire consequences if it carries out the death sentence terming it nothing but a "pre-meditated murder". PTI