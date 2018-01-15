1/6
Youths in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag took to streets on Monday evening to express their anguish on the rape and murder of a 7-year-old Pakistani girl. Firstpots/ Sameer Mushtaq
Youths in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag took to streets on Monday evening to express their anguish...
2/6
A large number of people turned out to join a candle march held in solidarity with the victim's family. The demonstrators held placards demanding justice for the child. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
A large number of people turned out to join a candle march held in solidarity with the victim's...
3/6
Zainab Ansari's kidnapping, rape and murder spurred massive outrage, as the crime was widely reported in international media as well. Zainab hailed from Kasur in Pakistan's Punjab province. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
Zainab Ansari's kidnapping, rape and murder spurred massive outrage, as the crime was widely...
4/6
Zainab was kidnapped from near her home on 4 January while her parents were in Saudi Arabia on a pilgrimage. Her uncle reported her missing the next day, police said. An autopsy confirmed that the child was strangled and sodomized. The reports also show signs of torture. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
Zainab was kidnapped from near her home on 4 January while her parents were in Saudi Arabia on a...
5/6
People across Kashmir have expressed concern over the rape and murder of Zainab. Her body was discovered in a waste-dump on 9 January. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
People across Kashmir have expressed concern over the rape and murder of Zainab. Her body was...
6/6
Students hold placards at Lal Chowk in Anantnag demanding justice for Zainab. Pakistan Police say that the rape and murder may have been committed by a serial killer, also a suspect in eight other similar cases in the city. Eight of the nine girls were murdered and raped while the lone surviving rape victim is still in hospital, Pakistani media reports said. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
Students hold placards at Lal Chowk in Anantnag demanding justice for Zainab. Pakistan Police say...