1/6 Youths in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag took to streets on Monday evening to express their anguish on the rape and murder of a 7-year-old Pakistani girl. Firstpots/ Sameer Mushtaq

2/6 A large number of people turned out to join a candle march held in solidarity with the victim's family. The demonstrators held placards demanding justice for the child. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq

3/6 Zainab Ansari's kidnapping, rape and murder spurred massive outrage, as the crime was widely reported in international media as well. Zainab hailed from Kasur in Pakistan's Punjab province. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq

4/6 Zainab was kidnapped from near her home on 4 January while her parents were in Saudi Arabia on a pilgrimage. Her uncle reported her missing the next day, police said. An autopsy confirmed that the child was strangled and sodomized. The reports also show signs of torture. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq

5/6 People across Kashmir have expressed concern over the rape and murder of Zainab. Her body was discovered in a waste-dump on 9 January. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq