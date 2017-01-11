Kabul blasts: Twin explosions cause devastation, death

Twin explosions took place near the Afghan parliament in Kabul on Tuesday, killing 27 and wounding 70. Reuters
The explosion reportedly happened close to the American University and Noor hospital on Darulaman Road. Reuters
A female MP from Herat is reportedly among the injured. Reuters
The blasts went off near a parliament annexe, which houses offices of some lawmakers. Reuters
The attacks underline concerns over growing insecurity in Afghanistan, where around 10,000 US troops are assisting struggling Afghan forces to combat a resilient Taliban. Reuters
Afghanistan got scarcely a passing mention in the bitterly contested US presidential election -- even though the situation in the conflict-torn country will be an urgent matter for the new president. Reuters