Kabul blast: Explosion rips through highly secure diplomatic quarters, kills 80, hundreds injured

At least 80 people were killed and hundreds wounded Wednesday when a massive truck bomb ripped through Kabul's diplomatic quarter, bringing carnage to the streets of the Afghan capital and shattering windows hundreds of metres away. AP
Bodies littered the scene and a towering plume of smoke rose from the area, which houses foreign embassies. Security forces are seen in front of the German Embassy after the suicide car bombing in Kabul. AP
Witnesses described dozens of cars choking the roads as wounded survivors and panicked schoolgirls sought safety. Men and women struggled to get through security checkpoints to search for loved ones. AP
The interior ministry, which put the number of wounded at 320, said a suicide bomber had detonated an explosives-packed vehicle in Zanbaq Square around 8:30 am. "More than 50 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged," it said in a statement. AP
People run to the hospital near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The ministry called on Kabul residents to donate blood, saying hospitals were in "dire need". AP
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The Taliban -- currently in the midst of their annual "spring offensive" — tweeted that they were not involved and "strongly condemn" the attack. The insurgent group rarely claims responsibility for attacks that kill large numbers of civilians.