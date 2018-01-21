1/10 Gunmen killed at least six people and wounded eight others in an attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, an official said Sunday. AP Gunmen killed at least six people and wounded eight others in an attack on Kabul's...

Gunmen burst into Kabul's luxury Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday, shooting at guests and staff and setting the building on fire. AP

Special forces were lowered by helicopters onto the roof of the landmark hilltop hotel during the night-time siege. AP

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on the six-storey Intercontinental Hotel on a hilltop overlooking the Afghan capital. AP

One person, who had been stuck on the fifth floor of the six-storey building throughout the attack, said that some areas of the hotel resembled a butcher's shop. AP

The last major attack on a high-end hotel in Kabul was in March 2014 when four teenage gunmen raided the Serena, killing nine people. AP

The Intercontinental was previously targeted in June 2011 when a suicide attack claimed by the Taliban killed 21 people, including 10 civilians. AP

People trapped at the top of the building tied bedsheets together and climbed over balconies to escape the overnight assault. AP

Kabul has become one of the deadliest places in Afghanistan for civilians, with the Taliban and the Islamic State group both stepping up attacks. AP