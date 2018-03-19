1/5 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met in Kolkata and pitched for a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front, saying there is a need for a national alternative. PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on...

2/5 Rao, whose idea of a third front last week was immediately welcomed by Banerjee, flew to Kolkata and drove to the Secretariat for a meeting with the Trinamool Congress chief. PTI Rao, whose idea of a third front last week was immediately welcomed by Banerjee, flew to Kolkata...

3/5 "You know what has happened in this country for the last 71 years. Do you want the same routine model to continue? Will it do any wonders if BJP goes out and Congress comes in? This country needs something wonderful," Rao said. PTI "You know what has happened in this country for the last 71 years. Do you want the same routine...

4/5 Answering a question on who would be the other stakeholders of the front, Banerjee said: "In politics, the situation sometimes allows everyone to come and work together. I have faith in democracy. It is best to work along with everyone in a democracy. We have good relations with all political parties. We will maintain that." PTI Answering a question on who would be the other stakeholders of the front, Banerjee said: "In...