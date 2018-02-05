1/5 Justin Timberlake danced his way through a club-inspired Super Bowl halftime show Sunday as he paid tribute to Prince in the late singer's hometown with a towering yet tasteful projection. Reuters Justin Timberlake danced his way through a club-inspired Super Bowl halftime show Sunday as he...

2/5 Pink sings the US National Anthem before the start of Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. AFP

3/5 As Timberlake slowed down the tempo for a soulful cover of 'I Would Die 4 U,' footage of Purple Rain-era Prince shot up toward the roof of the new US Bank Stadium in a smoky haze, closing with a silhouette of The Purple One with his guitar. AFP

4/5 While many Super Bowl performers go heavy on pyrotechnics, Timberlake instead showed off his dancing skills, opening the show in a nightclub-like maze of lasers as he sang his recent single 'Filthy.' AFP