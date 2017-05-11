Justin Bieber India concert: See photos of 'Baby' singer on stage, reaching out to Beliebers

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber performed at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 10 May 2017 — the India leg of his Purpose World Tour. And Bollywood made its present felt in the 45,000-strong crowd of Beliebers. Among those we spotted were Jacqueline Fernandez (who was hosting the Ultra Lounge at the concert venue), Huma Qureshi and Aditya Thaceray. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Other celebrity attendees at Bieber's gig included Pooja Hegde, Neerja Birla, Ananya Birla and Rhea Chakraborty. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan hung out together at the gig, and that caused almost as much of a flutter as her dress — very reminiscent of Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren trenchcoat dress from the recent Met Gala. Kanika Kapoor was also present at the gig, while Boney Kapoor and Sridevi chaperoned their daughter Khushi. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
(from L-R) Raveena Tandon, Madhurima Nigam and Sonali Bendre were spotted with their children. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
We like to call this the 'Coachella crowd': Udita Goswami, Alia Bhatt and Sophie Choudry, rocking concert chic. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
We didn't quite expect to see Robert Vadra at the Justin Bieber gig, but there he was. Mohammad and Lucky Morani and Mohit Marwah were the other familiar faces we scoped out. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Amir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were Bieber-ready, as were Arjun Rampal's daughters. Arpita and Ayush Sharma brought their tot Ahil to the gig. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The star of the evening of course, was Justin Bieber himself. He came, he saw, he conquered. But then when you're playing to a stadium-ful of Beliebers, there can't be any other outcome. Photos: Sachin Gokhale
While Bieber lip-synced to a lot of his tracks, his acoustic renditions were the highlight of the evening. He even joked that his guitar had gone off tune because of the humidity in Mumbai — and proceeded to re-tune it right there on stage. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Bieber preferred to go in for the casual look on stage, and did seem a little fatigued with his non-stop touring. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
A crew of 25 back-up dancers accompanied Justin Bieber on stage. photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
'We're all Beliebers,' the crowd told Justin, as they cheered him on during his nearly two-hour long set. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost