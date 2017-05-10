Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai for Purpose India Tour: See photos of the pop star at the airport

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber touched down in Mumbai for the India leg of his Purpose World Tour in the wee hours of Wednesday, 10 May. Bieber will take to the stage at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday night, at around 8 pm, performing before acrowd of 45,000 fans, also called 'Beliebers'. Photo courtesy Firstpost Hindi
Around 500 police personnel have been deployed towards the concert venue in order to maintain the law and order situation. At the same time, the organisers have also arranged for heavy private security for Justin Bieber. Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera is personally looking into the security of Bieber. Photo courtesy Firstpost Hindi
Bieber, who flew down to Mumbai from Dubai, which was his previous pit-stop on the Purpose World Tour, was dressed casually in a pink hoodie and shorts and seemed unfazed by the heavy crowds gathered near the Mumbai International Airport, hoping for a glimpse of him. Photo courtesy Firstpost Hindi
Justin Bieber has been put up at a central Mumbai five-star, where his entourage already checked in a day earlier. A chopper will take him to the DY Patil Stadium for his concert on Wednesday evening. Photo courtesy Firstpost Hindi