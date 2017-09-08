1/8 At the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), September, particularly its first week, is an important period because of the JNU Students' Union elections. Firstpost/Pallavi Rebbapragada At the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), September, particularly its first week, is an important pe

In the lead up to the 2017 JNUSU election results, the campus is roaring with vibrant slogans and new ideas and it has become a hub for people practising merciless criticism.

During elections, both politicians and their politics start to operate at a different level altogether — often the hyper active stage of chaos and propaganda.

The Left parties have yet again ganged up against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of RSS.

The alliance comprising AISA-SFI-DSF (All India Students' Association, Student Federation of India, and Democratic Students' Federation) is the unified Left force that is rallying against the rise of fascist powers on campus.

In 2015, the ABVP won the JNUSU elections after 14 years, despite being democratically isolated by others. The party has, ever since, made its presence felt in JNU's student politics.

Targeting the opposition over this issue, the ABVP manifesto states: 'Communists have brought the evil culture of harassing and exploiting women in the name of liberty and revolution.