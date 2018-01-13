1/7 The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in view of shutdown call given by Hurriyat leaders to protest a civilian's killing by security forces. Image Courtesy: Sameer Mushtaq The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to...

2/7 Huge number of security forces were deployed to prevent the possible eruption of protests. CRPF personnels guarded Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Saturday. Image Courtesy: Sameer Mushtaq

3/7 Most of the main roads and streets remained closed, with barbed wire in place to prevent any vehicular and pedestrian movement. Image Courtesy: Sameer Mushtaq

4/7 The separatists had called for the strike in the wake of death of a civilian in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Tuesday. On Saturday, the security Forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in HMT area on Srinagar-Baramullah Highway. Image Courtesy: Sameer Mushtaq

5/7 Normal life was affected elsewhere in the Kashmir valley due to the strike. Mostly shops in Anantnag town were shut on the call of separatists. Image Courtesy: Sameer Mushtaq

6/7 These restrictions were not applicable to government employees, universities, essential services like banks or those taking or invigilating examinations. Bus stand Anantnag of south Kashmir wore a desolate look throughout the day. Image Courtesy: Sameer Mushtaq