1/6 Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces while a teenager died in the action by law enforcing agencies against protesters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces while a teenager died in the...

2/6 The encounter broke out in the Chaigund area of Shopian after security forces launched a cordon and search operation. Militants were holed up in a cattle shed which was raised to ground by security forces. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq The encounter broke out in the Chaigund area of Shopian after security forces launched a cordon...

3/6 Arms and ammunition were seized by the security forces from the scene of the encounter. A 17-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured during clashes between protesters and security forces near the encounter site. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq Arms and ammunition were seized by the security forces from the scene of the encounter. A...

4/6 One of the militants, identified as Sameer Wani was buried in his native village at Chaigund Shopian on Wednesday. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq One of the militants, identified as Sameer Wani was buried in his native village at Chaigund...

5/6 Despite restrictions, thousands attended the funeral. Wani was buried amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq Despite restrictions, thousands attended the funeral. Wani was buried amid pro-freedom and...