Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces while a teenager died in the action by law enforcing agencies against protesters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
The encounter broke out in the Chaigund area of Shopian after security forces launched a cordon and search operation. Militants were holed up in a cattle shed which was raised to ground by security forces. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
Arms and ammunition were seized by the security forces from the scene of the encounter. A 17-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured during clashes between protesters and security forces near the encounter site. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
One of the militants, identified as Sameer Wani was buried in his native village at Chaigund Shopian on Wednesday. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
Despite restrictions, thousands attended the funeral. Wani was buried amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
To avoid law and order breakdown, authorities have suspended the train services in Kashmir on Thursday. Internet services too continues to remain suspended in the twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama since Wednesday evening. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq
