Jammu and Kashmir Police clash with stone-pelters in Srinagar

Stone-pelting incidents have seen a spike ever since Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with the Indian security forces on 8 July 2016. PTI
A clash broke out between students and law enforcing agencies outside Women's College in Srinagar on Tuesday against alleged highhandedness of the police. PTI
Since the demonetisation of high currency notes, terror funding has come down to zero and there has not been stone-pelting on security forces, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had said in Mumbai on 15 November.
Just before the Burhan Wani killing, 634 people, who were facing stone-pelting charges, were promised amnesty on the occasion of Eid, with the Jammu and Kashmir government approving withdrawal of 104 cases against them. PTI
An alarming spurt in violence in early spring has been marked by attacks on civilians by militants, the army using a civilian as a shield against stone-pelters, the lowest ever voter turn-out in a parliamentary by-election and the use of social media as a tool to stoke passions. PTI
The issue of stone-pelting was highlighted when a video of a youth tied to the front of a moving army jeep as a human shield against stone pelters has evoked anger and shock in Kashmir. PTI