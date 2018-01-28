1/4 A massive fire erupted in Arunachal Pradesh's Dirang town, gutting around 30 shops and houses on Saturday. Twitter @ITBP_official A massive fire erupted in Arunachal Pradesh's Dirang town, gutting around 30 shops and houses on...

2/4 The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel led the fire-fighting efforts, rescuing more than 100 civilians and "saved" property worth lakhs, the ITBP tweeted.

3/4 ITBP also provided food to the affected 100 people. No casualties have been reported so far and the fire has been brought under control, reports said. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.