Iran shootouts: Twin suicide bombings rock Tehran; 7 killed as Islamic State claims attack

An image grab taken from AFPTV shows the scene outside the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday. Gunmen and suicide bombers carried out coordinated attacks on the Parliament and tomb of revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini killing atleast seven people on Wednesday, state media reported. AFP
The body of a suspected terrorist lies on the ground while police control the scene at the shrine of late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran in Iran. AP
Police officers take position around Iran's Parliament building after an assault by several attackers in Tehran on Wednesday. The attackers killed a security guard and wounded 12 other people in twin attacks. AP
An Iranian policeman looks out of the Parliament building in central Tehran on Wednesday. Tima via Reuters
Iranian police near the Parliament during the attack in central Tehran, Iran on Wednesday. Tima via Reuters
Smoke emanates at the Parliament building in central Tehran of Iran on Wednesday. Tima via Reuters