1/7 Iranian president Hassan Rouhani arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday on a three-day visit to India. PTI Iranian president Hassan Rouhani arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday on a three-day visit to India. PTI

2/7 Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir received Rouhani at Begumpet Airport. Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and other officials also welcomed him. PTI Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir received Rouhani at Begumpet Airport. Telangana Governor ESL...

3/7 On Friday, Rouhani will offer prayers at the historic Makkah Masjid and later address the congregation. Reuters On Friday, Rouhani will offer prayers at the historic Makkah Masjid and later address the...

4/7 Rouhani said that India and Iran have historical and cultural relations which go beyond political and economic ties. PTI Rouhani said that India and Iran have historical and cultural relations which go beyond political...

5/7 Rouhani said that Iran seeks brotherly relations with all the Muslim nations and the countries of the region including India. PTI Rouhani said that Iran seeks brotherly relations with all the Muslim nations and the countries of...

6/7 Citing India as a living example of peaceful co-existence of people of different religious and ethnicities, Rouhani called for unity between Shias and Sunnis. PTI Citing India as a living example of peaceful co-existence of people of different religious and...