1/7 Makar Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of the Indian subcontinent to observe the day which marks the shift of the sun into ever-lengthening days. PTI

2/7 The festival is a harvest festival and is celebrated throughout India, from north to south and east to west. Makar Sankranti is most popular in western India, whereas down south, the festival is known as Pongal and in the north, it is celebrated as Lohri. PTI

3/7 Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India in different ways and every state celebrates and welcomes the new season of harvest in their own indigenous manner. PTI

4/7 Pongal is celebrated four days from the last day of the Tamil month Maargazhi to the third day of the Tamil month Thai. PTI

5/7 In Assam, the Magh Bihu — also called Bhogali Bihu — marks the end of harvesting season in the month of Maagha (January–February). It is the Assamese celebration of Sankranti, with feasting lasting for a week. PTI

6/7 The festival is marked by feasts and bonfires. Young people erect makeshift huts, known as meji, from bamboo, leaves and thatch, in which they eat the food prepared for the feast, and then burn the huts the next morning. PTI