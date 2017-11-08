1/8 Indian cricket fans display a banner as rain delayed the start of the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram. AP Indian cricket fans display a banner as rain delayed the start of the third Twenty20 international c

2/8 New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma. AP New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma. AP

3/8 That's some classy fielding. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left, watches New Zealand's Trent Boult, right, dive to stop the ball. AP That's some classy fielding. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left, watches New Zealand's Trent Boult,

4/8 Virat Kohli, left, prepares to catch the ball after a shot played by New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. AP Virat Kohli, left, prepares to catch the ball after a shot played by New Zealand's captain Kane Will

5/8 Mahendra Singh Dhoni breaks the stumps to dismiss New Zealand's Tom Bruce. He does it in style! AP Mahendra Singh Dhoni breaks the stumps to dismiss New Zealand's Tom Bruce. He does it in style! AP

6/8 Jasprit Bumrah's attempt to dismiss New Zealand's Tom Bruce was a bit comical. Dhoni did it better anyway. AP Jasprit Bumrah's attempt to dismiss New Zealand's Tom Bruce was a bit comical. Dhoni did it better a

7/8 Virat Kohli's bat falls on the ground as he leaves the pitch after losing his wicket. AP Virat Kohli's bat falls on the ground as he leaves the pitch after losing his wicket. AP