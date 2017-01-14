India gets into festival mode, celebrates Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Lohri

Two men dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva (R) and Goddess Parvati (C) give blessings to a pilgrim at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar island, south of Kolkata on 13 January, 2017. Reuters
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, on 13 January, 2017. Reuters
A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, in Kolkataon 13 January, 2017. Reuters
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai on 14 January, 2017. Reuters
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, India, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Workers prepare a makeshift cottage called “Bhelaghar” with “Save the Rhino” as a theme ahead of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district, in on 11 January, 2017. Reuters
A tribal woman waits with her fishing net to participate in community fishing as part of Bhogali Bihu celebrations in Panbari village, some 50 km east of Guwahati on 13 January, 2017. "Bhogali Bihu" marks the end of the harvest season in Assam. AP
