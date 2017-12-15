1/9 Day one of the Winter Session of Parliament started in stormy fashion on Friday, with the Opposition forcing two quick adjournments in Rajya Sabha. PTI Day one of the Winter Session of Parliament started in stormy fashion on Friday, with the Opposition

As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu began the session in the Upper House, Opposition parties created a ruckus over former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav's expulsion from the House and demanded a clarification from the Chair. PTI

Naidu told Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad that the Chair's decisions were not up for scrutiny by members of the House. PTI

The House adjourned for 20 minutes till noon and again till 2.30 pm, after which it reassembled, with members of the Congress and Samajwadi Party storming the well and raising slogans opposing the disqualification of Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari. PTI

At a rally in Gujarat, Modi had said, "There were media reports about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. It was attended by Pakistan's high commissioner, Pakistan's former foreign minister, India's former vice-president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh." PTI

Modi introduced new ministers to the House, following which Zero Hour mentions were taken up. AP

Ghulam Nabi Azad said votes during the Bihar Assembly elections were sought in the name of the grand alliance by projecting Nitish Kumar as the chief minister. PTI

'The Winter Session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be a productive session. I hope there is good debate, constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation's problems,' said Narendra Modi . PTI