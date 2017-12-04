1/4 Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, out on a £6,50,000 bail bond following his arrest by Scotland Yard over fraud and money laundering charges earlier in 2017, reiterated to the media that the charges against him were baseless, false and fabricated. AP Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, out on a £6,50,000 bail bond following his arrest by Scotland Y

2/4 "I have not escaped from India. I have been living in England since 1992," he was seen telling reporters ahead of the extradition hearing in the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Meanwhile, according to reports, the hearing was delayed after a fire alarm in the court prompted evacuation of the premises. AP "I have not escaped from India. I have been living in England since 1992," he was seen telling repor

3/4 His defence team, led by barrister Clare Montgomery known as an expert in criminal and fraud law with the UK s Matrix Chambers, will now present his case in court. "We are keen to draw a line under all the material evidential and non-evidential," she had said during the last case management hearing on 20 November, when Mallya's defence team presented a running order of expert witnesses to be deposed in the case. AP His defence team, led by barrister Clare Montgomery known as an expert in criminal and fraud law wit