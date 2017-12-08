1/6 Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and RSS' 'sarakaryavah' Suresh Joshi at the release of a book on late VHP chief Ashok Singhal titled <em>Ashok Singhal: Staunch and Perseverant Exponent of Hindutva</em> by the author Mahesh Bhagchandka in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and RSS' 'sarakaryavah' Suresh Joshi at the release of a book on lat

2/6 Naidu called Singhal one of the "finest proponents of Hinduism", and said he sacrificed 75 years of his life for the benefit of future generations. PTI

3/6 Naidu said that there could be different ways of worship, but only one way of life: Hinduism. PTI

4/6 The Vice-President of India said that he was "fortunate" to closely observe, admire and celebrate Singhal's dedication towards restoring the cultural and national pride. Image courtesy: Twitter/@VPSecretariat

5/6 Despite being a student of Science and Engineering, Naidu said, Singhal chose to spend time on the banks of the Ganges river and reflect on religion, society and culture. Image courtesy: Twitter/@VPsecretariat