Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and RSS' 'sarakaryavah' Suresh Joshi at the release of a book on late VHP chief Ashok Singhal titled <em>Ashok Singhal: Staunch and Perseverant Exponent of Hindutva</em> by the author Mahesh Bhagchandka in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI
Naidu called Singhal one of the "finest proponents of Hinduism", and said he sacrificed 75 years of his life for the benefit of future generations. PTI
Naidu said that there could be different ways of worship, but only one way of life: Hinduism. PTI
The Vice-President of India said that he was "fortunate" to closely observe, admire and celebrate Singhal's dedication towards restoring the cultural and national pride. Image courtesy: Twitter/@VPSecretariat
Despite being a student of Science and Engineering, Naidu said, Singhal chose to spend time on the banks of the Ganges river and reflect on religion, society and culture. Image courtesy: Twitter/@VPsecretariat
He added that Singhal was asked by many in the Congress to join the freedom struggle under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, but he chose to side with the RSS. Image courtesy: Twitter/@VPsecretariat
