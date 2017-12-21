1/7 At the 12th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in New Delhi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the award for Hindi broadcast to Ravish Kumar of NDTV India on Wednesday. PTI At the 12th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in New Delhi, Vice-Preside

2/7 The vice-president presented an award to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his book ‘An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India’. PTI The vice-president presented an award to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his book ‘An Era of Darkness

3/7 Waseem Andrabi of Hindustan Times received the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award for Photo Journalism. PTI Waseem Andrabi of Hindustan Times received the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award for Pho

4/7 Naidu was presented a collage of his old photographs by Viveck Goenka, Chairman of Indian Express Group. PTI Naidu was presented a collage of his old photographs by Viveck Goenka, Chairman of Indian Express Gr

5/7 The 12th edition of the awards saw twenty seven journalists winning the prestigious award for outstanding work done in 2016. PTI The 12th edition of the awards saw twenty seven journalists winning the prestigious award for outsta

6/7 Naidu said that the four keys for journalism are: accuracy, balance, seeking accountability and separation of news from editorial and advertising. Image courtesy: Twitter / @VPSecretariat Naidu said that the four keys for journalism are: accuracy, balance, seeking accountability and sepa