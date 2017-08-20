1/8 The derailing of 14 coaches of the Utkal Express near Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh spelt disaster for human life with 22 dead and over 150 injured. Wounded passengers are being treated at the district hospitals in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. PTI The derailing of 14 coaches of the Utkal Express near Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pr

2/8 A victim is being taken away for treatment from the accident site where coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express train were derailed on Saturday. Rescue operations were conducted through the night and concluded on Sunday morning. PTI A victim is being taken away for treatment from the accident site where coaches of the Puri-Haridwar

3/8 Injured people are attended to at a hospital in Meerut on Saturday. The Indian Red Cross Society sent 100 units of blood to the Meerut Medical College Hospital near Khatauli, where most of the injured are being treated. PTI Injured people are attended to at a hospital in Meerut on Saturday. The Indian Red Cross Society sen

4/8 Relatives of the victims of the train accident mourn at the Muzaffarnagar district hospital on Sunday. It was difficult to get the mangled bodies out from inside the coaches. Some were missing body parts when brought out. PTI Relatives of the victims of the train accident mourn at the Muzaffarnagar district hospital on Sunda

5/8 People crowd outside the Muzaffarnagar district hospital anxiously, where injured passengers of Utkal Express train were admitted. According to BJP leader Satish Mahana, over 50 people have been discharged while 102 survivors are still undergoing treatment. PTI People crowd outside the Muzaffarnagar district hospital anxiously, where injured passengers of Utka

6/8 Passengers being treated at Muzaffarnagar district hospital on Sunday. Passengers reeled with shock while witnesses said, in some cases, despite calls for help, they couldn't reach the people in the coach which made it difficult to bring them out alive. PTI Passengers being treated at Muzaffarnagar district hospital on Sunday. Passengers reeled with shock

7/8 Survivor of the Utkal Express accident sit at a temple after the derailment in Khatauli on Sunday. Officials are investigating an unverified audio clip where two railway employees allegedly spoke about poor maintenance and patrolling as the cause of the accident. PTI Survivor of the Utkal Express accident sit at a temple after the derailment in Khatauli on Sunday. O