1/7 Fourteen coaches of the Utkal Express jumped the rails, with one of them crashing into a house near the track in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, killing at least 24 people and leaving several others injured. PTI

2/7 The accident occurred around 5.45 pm near Khatauli town, 40 kilometres from Muzaffarnagar, the Uttar Pradesh police said. The injured are being treated in government hospitals nearby. PTI

3/7 Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed senior ministers, Suresh Rana and Satish Mahana, to rush to the train accident site in Muzaffarnagar. Adityanath also spoke with the Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate to ensure all possible relief to affected people. PTI

4/7 According to a report submitted by the Standing Committee on Railways to Lok Sabha in December 2016, it was found that derailments were the leading cause of train accidents in India between 2003 and 2016. PTI

5/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say, "Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased." PTI

6/7 Railway minister Suresh Prabhu directed chairman of the Railway Board on Sunday to fix responsibility based on "prima facie evidence" by the end of Sunday into the derailment. PTI