1/3 Fourteen coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening. A total of 10 persons were killed and 30 to 40 were injured. PTI Fourteen coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh on Saturda

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior ministers Suresh Rana and Satish Mahana to rush to the train accident site in Muzaffarnagar. He also spoke with the Muzaffarnagar district magistrate and instructed him to ensure all possible relief to affected people, an official spokesperson said. Railway minister Suresh Prabhu said he was personally monitoring the situation, and strict action will be taken in case of any lapse.