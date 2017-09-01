1/6 Two people were killed after a portion of the Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi caved in on Friday afternoon, while several others are still feared trapped. PTI Two people were killed after a portion of the Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi caved in on Friday aft

The collapsed mound's debris swept away few cars and a two-wheeler, along with their riders, into the nearby Kondli canal, a police official said. A woman was riding the two-wheeler when the landfill collapsed.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS), which got a call about the accident around 2.45 pm, sent JCB machines, two ambulances, 12 fire tenders, along with the police force, for rescue operations. A National Disaster Response Force team comprising 45 personnel was also pressed into the rescue operations.

Two cars and a two-wheeler have been fished out of the water so far. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav identified the deceased as Raj Kumari and Abhishek.

A view of the damaged car fished out of the canal. The roads leading to the area are experiencing huge traffic jams. The Delhi traffic police have also issued advisories, informing people that the traffic is being diverted from the area to speed up the rescue operations.