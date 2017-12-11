1/8 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj along with her Chinese and Russian counterparts Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov held the 15th Russia-India-China trilateral meeting in New Delhi on Monday. AP External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj along with her Chinese and Russian counterparts Wang Yi and

2/8 External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi imparted fresh momentum to the bilateral relationship. PTI External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Wan

3/8 The meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi was the first high-level visit from China after Indian and Chinese troops were in a tense face-off earlier this year in Doka La on the border. PTI The meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi was the first high-level visit from China after Indian

4/8 Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said handling of the Doka La standoff through diplomatic means reflects the importance of bilateral ties. PTI Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said handling of the Doka La standoff through diplomatic means

5/8 Sushma Swaraj met Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @mfa_russia Sushma Swaraj met Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday and discussed issues of mutual in

6/8 President Ram Nath Kovind called on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @mfa_russia President Ram Nath Kovind called on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

7/8 Russian foreign minister Lavrov said close cooperation between the Russian and Chinese foreign ministries has influenced the international agenda to a large extent. Image courtesy: Twitter /@mfa_russia Russian foreign minister Lavrov said close cooperation between the Russian and Chinese foreign minis