1/14 Winter signalled its arrival in Kashmir in November itself when upper reaches received snow. However, plains received its first snowfall on Monday night.

2/14 After a months-long dry spell, people were craving for rainfall or snow. The snowfall came as respite for many in the Valley on Monday as there were water crisis in many parts of Kashmir.

3/14 The snowfall is usually a boon for the people associated with the tourism industry as tourists from outside the Valley start making their way to Kashmir. Tourism is a key sector for Jammu and Kashmir's economy.

4/14 Most of the people associated with the tourism industry awaited snowfall to get the tourists back to the Valley as a fragile security situation since one year kept them away.

5/14 The Valley has its unique culture associated with the winter season. People use Kangris (fire pots) to warm themselves.

6/14 Harisa and Kehwa are served in this season in most households in the Kashmir Valley.

7/14 It is this season when schools and colleges are closed down, and children enjoy the snow by indulging themselves in snow fighting or making snowmen.

8/14 Due to Monday's snowfall, the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been closed for vehicular movement. The highway is the only surface link between the Valley and rest of India.

9/14 The present weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to continue till Thursday due to a western disturbance over the state, the IMD said.

10/14 In Jammu, the Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was also closed after heavy snowfall in Pir Ki Gali.

11/14 In the state's summer capital, flight services to and fro from the Srinagar International Airport were hit due to poor visibility caused by the heavy snowfall, airport authorities said.

12/14 In Gulmarg, the coldest region in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, the spell of snowfall brightened prospects for winter sports as nearly four feet of snow accumulated at the ski resort.

13/14 Srinagar, which is experiencing intermittent rains since Tuesday morning, received snowfall till 10 am, while heavy snowfall was recorded in Sonamarg and Baltal, base camps of the annual Amarnath Yatra in central Kashmir.