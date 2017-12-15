1/7 Flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for the first half of the day due to poor visibility caused by intermittent snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. AP Flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for the

2/7 An avalanche warning was issued on Thursday for some avalanche prone districts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. PTI

3/7 City-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued a medium danger avalanche warning valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm on Thursday. PTI

4/7 The warning exists for avalanche-prone slopes in Ganderbal, Bandipore and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and for Himachal Pradesh. AP

5/7 Twelve inbound and as many outbound flights had to be cancelled due to bad weather and poor visibility. AP

6/7 Many places in Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing fresh snowfall since Wednesday. AP