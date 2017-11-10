1/3
Smriti Irani on Friday campaigned for BJP in Ahmedabad's Vejalpur constituency. She alleged that though small businessmen and traders in Surat are ready to embrace GST, but Congress leaders are trying to "incite" them against the BJP government. PTI
The Union textiles minister conducted door-to-door campaign, and meet the voters. She also challenged Rahul Gandhi for a open debate on about technicalities and issues of textile industry in Surat and Gujarat. PTI
During the campaign she took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said, "Who failed to secure five assembly seats of his Amethi parliamentary constituency in 2016’s poll in Uttar Pradesh was dreaming to win elections in Gujarat". PTI
