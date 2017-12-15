1/9 Restrictions were put by authorities under Section 144 of CRPC across South Kashmir, especially in Srinagar and Anantnag after the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL),a united front of separatist leadership in the Valley, issued fresh calls for protest and shutdown. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Restrictions were put by authorities under Section 144 of CRPC across South Kashmir, especially in S

2/9 These restrictions were placed as a precautionary measure in view of a call for protests by separatist group Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL). JRL prominently includes separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. Security forces checking an ambulance in Lal Chowk, the entry point to Anantnag. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq These restrictions were placed as a precautionary measure in view of a call for protests by separati

3/9 The separatists called for a ‘public jalsa’ march to counter the narrative of the government that separatists have lost the battle for 'azadi' in Kashmir. Policemen patrol the streets in Anantnag. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq The separatists called for a ‘public jalsa’ march to counter the narrative of the government that se

4/9 Authorities had blocked internet services a day before the anticipated march as another security measure. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Authorities had blocked internet services a day before the anticipated march as another security mea

5/9 Markets and offices also remained closed across South Kashmir. Students leave their home to attend tuition classes despite the protest call by seperatists. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Markets and offices also remained closed across South Kashmir. Students leave their home to attend t

6/9 The overall impact of the 'hartal call' was spread across South Kashmir, an area which has been simmering with civil unrest since the killing of a militant commander, Burhan Wani. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq The overall impact of the 'hartal call' was spread across South Kashmir, an area which has been simm

7/9 Since then, the security situation has remained fragile in the region. Security agencies have been keeping vigil on activities in Anantnag with the help of drones. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Since then, the security situation has remained fragile in the region. Security agencies have been k

8/9 There was a heavy deployment of security forces on entry points. Barricades were erected on roads to curb the movement of people in the area. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq There was a heavy deployment of security forces on entry points. Barricades were erected on roads to